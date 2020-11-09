Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zillow does refis? Third-quarter earnings show how the company is cashing in on low rates

HousingWire Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Zillow is famous for its database of home listings, but over the last three years the company has branched out into the entire real estate lifecycle: buying, selling, renting, financing and remodeling homes. The company's third-quarter earnings outline the benefits of that strategy, as Zillow was able to take advantage of increased purchase and refi demand amid low rates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like