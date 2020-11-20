Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here’s what to expect from a Biden administration regarding housing

HousingWire Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
We are now under 60 days remaining until we have President Biden and Vice President Harris leading a new administration in D.C. Beyond any political views of the election and the ensuing drama, industry is asking: What will a Biden regime mean to housing and mortgages? How should we think about regulation, the GSEs, HUD, and more?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Prominent Indian Americans likely in Biden administration | Oneindia News

Prominent Indian Americans likely in Biden administration | Oneindia News 03:01

 Madhya Pradesh to get 'cow cabinet' for protection of cattle; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Kapil Sibal, says 'those criticising Congress can join another party'; Indian American faces in Joe Biden administration likely, the possible candidates revealed; Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter jets after 1 goes...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Still Not Briefing President-Elect Biden [Video]

Trump Administration Still Not Briefing President-Elect Biden

Government officials are still barred from briefing President-elect Joe Biden until the Trump administration recognizes Mr. Biden won the election. The president-elect says delays are hurting their..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness [Video]

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness . The Trump administration is seeking to advance oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR)...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition [Video]

Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition

President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be theconsequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccinedistribution plans with his own incoming administration...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Affordable housing groups look to Biden to fulfill campaign promises

 Though housing didn't take center stage during the 2020 election season, those who work in affordable housing were keeping a close eye on the race, and are now...
HousingWire

Biden’s plans for energy storage, housing, transportation and agriculture could boost startups

 As President-elect Joe Biden readies his transition team and sets the agenda for his first 100 days in office, startups can expect to see some movement on...
TechCrunch

Biden HUD secretary frontrunner praised top communist as her 'mentor'

 The potential frontrunner to head the Housing and Urban Development agency under President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration could face opposition during...
FOXNews.com