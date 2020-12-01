2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Lindsay Bhandari Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Lindsay Bhandari is a strategic problem solver with a proven history of delivering high-value, complex technology solutions that align business and technology goals. Bhandari knows how to connect people and technology – driving a culture of empowerment where each person has a voice and space to innovate – and ensures the organization is meeting its strategic goals. 👓 View full article

