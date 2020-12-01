2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Mary Ann Azevedo
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Since being named Managing Editor of FinLedger in August 2020, Mary Ann Azevedo has jumped right in to directing a powerful news and content strategy in addition to building a team of fintech journalists to support a robust audience of financial services and fintech professionals.
