Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mortgage applications rebound as mortgage rates hit survey low

HousingWire Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
After two weeks of decreases, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that applications increased 1.1% during the week ending Dec. 11 amid mortgage rates that hit a new survey low.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Get Low Mortgage Rates & Refinance Before 2021! // Ideal Home Loans

Get Low Mortgage Rates & Refinance Before 2021! // Ideal Home Loans 05:34

 Ideal Home Loans helps you refinance or get into a great mortgage with free consultations! Visit IdealHomeLoans.com or call 303.867.7000

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

JTS Mortgage Minute 12/10/20 - Falling Mortgage Rates [Video]

JTS Mortgage Minute 12/10/20 - Falling Mortgage Rates

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals explains that mortgage rates have fallen this year and are projected to continue to do so in 2021.

Credit: WCBIPublished
US Houses Are Pricier Than Ever. But Will it Last? [Video]

US Houses Are Pricier Than Ever. But Will it Last?

In March, the US Federal Reserve's lowering of interest rates fueled a housing boom. According to Business Insider, the Federal Housing Finance Agency says that the explosion shows no signs of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
JTS Mortgage Minute 11/17/20 - Winter Wonderland Home Sales [Video]

JTS Mortgage Minute 11/17/20 - Winter Wonderland Home Sales

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals explains why this winter will be one of the best housing sales seasons ever with low mortgage rates and limited housing inventory.

Credit: WCBIPublished