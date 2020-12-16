Mortgage applications rebound as mortgage rates hit survey low
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
After two weeks of decreases, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that applications increased 1.1% during the week ending Dec. 11 amid mortgage rates that hit a new survey low.
After two weeks of decreases, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that applications increased 1.1% during the week ending Dec. 11 amid mortgage rates that hit a new survey low.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources