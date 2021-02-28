Christchurch home loan deposits jump $27,000 in one year

Christchurch home loan deposits jump $27,000 in one year

New Zealand Herald

Published

Christchurch first-home buyers will need about 30 per cent more money in their pockets to secure a house.According to OneRoof, first-home buyers will need to put together a $107,000 deposit which is $27,000 higher than a year ago.Median...

Full Article