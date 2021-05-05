Federal judge overturns CDC eviction ban
A federal judge has overturned the CDC's eviction moratorium, ruling that the agency does not have the legal authority to impose itFull Article
Federal Judge Overturns National Eviction Ban.
The ruling, striking down the CDC's nationwide eviction ban, was made by Judge..
Brian M. Boynton, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's Civil Division, said the agency "respectfully..