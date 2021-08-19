Mortgage rates dip slightly to 2.86%
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined slightly to 2.86% for the week ending in August 19, according to mortgage rates data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS.Full Article
