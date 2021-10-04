When will mortgage rates get over 4%?
Published
With mortgage rates hitting above 3% last week for the first time since June, it’s a good time to revisit what we should expect next for mortgage rates. HW+ Premium ContentFull Article
Published
With mortgage rates hitting above 3% last week for the first time since June, it’s a good time to revisit what we should expect next for mortgage rates. HW+ Premium ContentFull Article
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.01% for the week ending Sept. 30 — up from 2.88% last week.
Read more