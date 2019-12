Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

The Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate of Baghdad has announced that there will be no midnight Mass for Christmas in the Iraqi capital. Patriarch Louis Sako said that the decision was made because of the increased dangers of the city at night, "to guarantee and protect the safety of people." Throughout Baghdad, Mass will be celebrated on Christmas Day "in full light."