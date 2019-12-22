The saints and blesseds of the 2010s Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Vatican City, Dec 22, 2019 / 05:00 am (CNA).- Since a new decade begins Jan. 1, CNA offers a look back at some of the men and women named saints or blesseds during the last ten years.



2011



Blessed Hermann Lange, Eduard Müller and Johannes Prassek, priests martyred under the Nazi regime:

2012



St. John of Avila and St. Hildegard of Bingen named doctors of the Church.



2013



Hundreds of Italian martyrs canonized.

2014



Popes John Paul II and John XXIII canonized as saints.

2015



St. Gregory of Narek named a doctor of the Church.



Junipero Serra, California missionary, canonized by Pope Francis in DC.



2016



Mother Teresa of Calcutta canonized.



Pope Francis beatifies martyrs of the Spanish Civil War.



Pope Francis canonizes Sister Elizabeth of the Trinity, a Carmelite nun of the 20th century

2018



Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero.



Pope Francis beatifies Bishop Pierre Claverie and his 18 companions, who were martyred in Algeria between 1994 and 1996.



2019



Pope Francis canonizes Cardinal John Henry Newman.



