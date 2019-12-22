The saints and blesseds of the 2010s

Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Vatican City, Dec 22, 2019 / 05:00 am (CNA).- Since a new decade begins Jan. 1, CNA offers a look back at some of the men and women named saints or blesseds during the last ten years.
2011
Blessed Hermann Lange, Eduard Müller and Johannes Prassek, priests martyred under the Nazi regime:
2012
St. John of Avila and St. Hildegard of Bingen named doctors of the Church.
2013
Hundreds of Italian martyrs canonized.
2014
Popes John Paul II and John XXIII canonized as saints.
2015
St. Gregory of Narek named a doctor of the Church.
Junipero Serra, California missionary, canonized by Pope Francis in DC.
2016
Mother Teresa of Calcutta canonized.
Pope Francis beatifies martyrs of the Spanish Civil War.
Pope Francis canonizes Sister Elizabeth of the Trinity, a Carmelite nun of the 20th century
2018
Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero.
Pope Francis beatifies Bishop Pierre Claverie and his 18 companions, who were martyred in Algeria between 1994 and 1996.
2019
Pope Francis canonizes Cardinal John Henry Newman.