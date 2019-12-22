Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The saints and blesseds of the 2010s

CNA Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Vatican City, Dec 22, 2019 / 05:00 am (CNA).- Since a new decade begins Jan. 1, CNA offers a look back at some of the men and women named saints or blesseds during the last ten years.

2011

Blessed Hermann Lange, Eduard Müller and Johannes Prassek, priests martyred under the Nazi regime:
2012

St. John of Avila and St. Hildegard of Bingen named doctors of the Church.

2013

Hundreds of Italian martyrs canonized. 
2014

Popes John Paul II and John XXIII canonized as saints.
2015

St. Gregory of Narek named a doctor of the Church.

Junipero Serra, California missionary, canonized by Pope Francis in DC.

2016

Mother Teresa of Calcutta canonized.

Pope Francis beatifies martyrs of the Spanish Civil War.

Pope Francis canonizes Sister Elizabeth of the Trinity, a Carmelite nun of the 20th century
2018

Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero.

Pope Francis beatifies Bishop Pierre Claverie and his 18 companions, who were martyred in Algeria between 1994 and 1996.

2019

Pope Francis canonizes Cardinal John Henry Newman.

👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRosaryBoxer

Isaac RT @cnalive: Since a new decade begins January 1, CNA looks back on some of the men and women named saints or blesseds in the last ten year… 40 minutes ago

rksariens

Ariëns KathStudenten The saints and blesseds of the 2010s (via @CNAlive) https://t.co/PtDkbR05Uy 59 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #VaticanCityNews via cnalive The saints and blesseds of the 2010s - https://t.co/1BMIkHt4sl https://t.co/zaISBGxtc9 1 hour ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #Catholic #WordNews via cnalive The saints and blesseds of the 2010s -- https://t.co/1BMIkHt4sl https://t.co/ItRD6YoyFz 1 hour ago

Worldcatholicn1

Worldcatholicnews The saints and blesseds of the 2010s https://t.co/m7QUogfvZv https://t.co/BgluY5BNCt 1 hour ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency Since a new decade begins January 1, CNA looks back on some of the men and women named saints or blesseds in the la… https://t.co/OSBVlfhOmi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.