Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) (Vatican Press Office)
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light” (Isaiah 9:1) was the theme of the Pope’s Christmas message, delivered on Christmas morning from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica (video).
Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition. With a choir singing the classic Christmas hymn The First Noel, Francis processed down the...
Kylie Minogue dons the mechanics overalls famously worn by her Neighbours character as she briefly reprises the role for her latest project. The singer, 51, who rose to fame as Charlene Robinson in the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:07Published