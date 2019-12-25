Global  

Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) (Vatican Press Office)

Catholic Culture Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light” (Isaiah 9:1) was the theme of the Pope’s Christmas message, delivered on Christmas morning from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica (video).
News video: Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass

Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass 00:48

 Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition. With a choir singing the classic Christmas hymn The First Noel, Francis processed down the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis' Christmas Message: 'God Loves Us All, Even the Worst of Us'

Pope Francis' Christmas Message: 'God Loves Us All, Even the Worst of Us'Pope Francis has delivered his annual Christmas Day blessing at St. Peter's Square following his annual Christmas Mass sermon delivered on Tuesday at St. Peter's...
WorldNews

Pope Francis: This Christmas, imitate St. Joseph's trust in God

Vatican City, Dec 22, 2019 / 04:57 am (CNA).- In a difficult situation, St. Joseph put his whole trust in God and was obedient, an example for all Catholics to...
CNA


