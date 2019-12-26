Global  

Jordan's PM visits Amman parish on Christmas Day (MENAFN)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Jordan, officially a Muslim nation, is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian. Pope Francis visited Jordan during his pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 2014, as did Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 and Pope St. John Paul II in 2000.
