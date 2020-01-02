Global  

English cardinal condemns anti-Semitic graffiti in London (Crux)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
“The recent anti-Semitic graffiti in North London bring shame to us all,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster said in his New Year’s message. “Such hatred can have no place in our way of life.”
