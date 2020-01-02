English cardinal condemns anti-Semitic graffiti in London (Crux)

“The recent anti-Semitic graffiti in North London bring shame to us all,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster said in his New Year’s message. “Such hatred can have no place in our way of life.”

Recent related videos from verified sources Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London A synagogue and several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The Jewish holy symbol alongside the numbers “9 11” were.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Anti-Semitic graffiti daubed on shop fronts condemned as ‘senseless’ Anti-Semitic graffiti found daubed across several shop fronts and a synagogue in north London has been condemned as “disgraceful” and “senseless”.

