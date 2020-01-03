Global  

Iranian president sends Christmas greetings to Pope Francis (Fars News Agency)

Catholic Culture Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
“I am delighted to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Holiness on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of peace and kindness and messenger of freedom, as well as the start of year 2020,” President Hassan Rouhani wrote. “I hope that in this holy day that the world has seen Jesus’ face and the divine will has been manifested in the holy existence of His Holiness, the followers of monotheism and truth, and pure-minded followers of His Holiness and all divine religions move towards establishing peace and justice.”
