'Pray urgently,' USCCB president says following Iranian attack (USCCB)

Catholic Culture Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
“In the face of the escalating tensions with Iran, we must pray urgently that our world’s leaders will pursue dialogue and seek peace,” Archbishop José Gómez, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement issued hours after the Iranian attack on US forces in Iraq. “Please join me in asking our Blessed Mother Mary, the Queen of Peace, to intercede, that Jesus Christ might strengthen the peacemakers, comfort the suffering, and protect the innocent and all those in harm’s way, especially the men and women in our military and diplomatic service.”
