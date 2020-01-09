President of US bishops' conference expresses sorrow for earthquake aftermath In Puerto Rico (USCCB)
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () “The Church in the United States stands with you. In our prayer, we recall in trust that Jesus is the resurrection and the life, offering Himself to us and calling us to Himself even in our hardest hour,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said following the January 7 earthquake in Puerto Rico.
