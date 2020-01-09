Global  

President of US bishops' conference expresses sorrow for earthquake aftermath In Puerto Rico (USCCB)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
“The Church in the United States stands with you. In our prayer, we recall in trust that Jesus is the resurrection and the life, offering Himself to us and calling us to Himself even in our hardest hour,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said following the January 7 earthquake in Puerto Rico.
News video: Livonia family coping with earthquake aftermath in Puerto Rico

Livonia family coping with earthquake aftermath in Puerto Rico 02:29

 A family from Livonia is dealing with the aftermath after a strong earthquake struck Puerto Rico.

Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake [Video]Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake

Officials are working to restore power to more than half a million Puerto Rican homes following a violent earthquake this week.

President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto Rico [Video]President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto Rico

FEMA said it will be providing direct federal assistance to cover 75% of Puerto Rico's costs and will be distributed throughout all 78 municipalities.

Another huge earthquake rocks Puerto Rico, shutting off power. This time, it's 6.5-magnitude

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 4:24 a.m. The Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide power outage on Puerto Rico.
Young Cheltenham couple caught up in Puerto Rico earthquake

Young Cheltenham couple caught up in Puerto Rico earthquakeLaura, who works at Cheltenham General Hospital, and Todd, who works at Cotswold Cheltenham BMW, went to the Caribbean to help in the aftermath of Hurricane...
