Texas bishops denounce governor's decision not to accept refugees (Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering local jurisdictions to consent to the federal program. “At this time, the state and non-profit...
