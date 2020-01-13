Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Texas bishops denounce governor's decision not to accept refugees (Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops)

Catholic Culture Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Stating that “Texas has done more than its share,” Gov. Greg Abbott announced on January 10 that the state would no longer accept refugees.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump

Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump 00:32

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering local jurisdictions to consent to the federal program. “At this time, the state and non-profit...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump [Video]'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:52Published

Texas Governor Says The State Will Not Take In New Refugees [Video]Texas Governor Says The State Will Not Take In New Refugees

Texas becomes the first state to decline to accept new refugees. Forty-two other states say they will continue to invite them to settle.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Texas becomes first state to publicly reject new refugees

Texas will reject the resettlement of new refugees, its governor said Friday, becoming the first state to publicly do so since a Trump administration executive...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaNewsyNYTimes.comMid-DaySify

Minnesota’s Catholic, Lutheran bishops call for welcoming of refugees

St. Paul, Minn., Jan 7, 2020 / 12:52 am (CNA).- Reflecting on the flight of the Holy Family into Egypt, the Catholic and Lutheran bishops of Minnesota issued an...
CNA Also reported by •Newsy

Tweets about this

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: Texas bishops denounce governor's decision not to accept refugees (Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops) https://t.co/bCmZZkpfgW 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.