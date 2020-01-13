Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vatican: Pope Francis not in favor of optional priestly celibacy

CNA Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Vatican City, Jan 13, 2020 / 07:01 am (CNA).- A Vatican spokesman said Monday that Pope Francis’ position on priestly celibacy is “known,” quoting the pontiff’s remarks in a January 2019 press conference, in which he said he does not agree with making priestly celibacy “optional” in the Latin rite.

The statement by Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni was issued Jan. 13 and was said to be in response to questions from journalists “regarding a recent editorial initiative.”

The initiative referred to is a newly announced book on priestly celibacy and the crisis in the Church and priesthood, co-authored by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and Cardinal Robert Sarah, who is head of the pope’s liturgical office.

In his statement, Bruni quoted Pope Francis’ comments aboard the papal plane to Rome from Panama Jan. 28, 2019, in which he said “personally, I think that celibacy is a gift to the Church. I would say that I do not agree with allowing optional celibacy, no.”

The pope added at the time that he thinks there is room to consider some exceptions for married clergy in the Latin rite “when there is a pastoral necessity” in remote locations due to lack of priests, such as in the Pacific islands.

Bruni’s statement also noted Francis’ quotation of the words of St. Pope Paul VI: “I prefer to give my life before changing the law of celibacy.”

The book by Benedict and Cardinal Sarah, called “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” will be published in English by Ignatius Press. It can now be preordered, and it is due to ship Feb. 20.

The French edition, published by Fayard, releases Jan. 15.

The announcement of the book’s publication prompted reports that by arguing in favor of priestly celibacy, Benedict XVI has placed himself in opposition to Pope Francis, who is right now considering allowing an exception to priestly celibacy by the ordination of proven married men, so-called viri probati, in the Amazon region in response to severe priest shortages.

At the end of the Amazon synod, which took place in October, the final document of the synod fathers called for the ordination of married men as priests.

The 33-page concluding document, which does not have magisterial authority, was presented to Pope Francis following the three-week meeting of bishops and representatives from indigenous communities, religious orders, lay groups and charities.

The pope’s own document on the synod, called a post-synodal apostolic exhortation, is highly anticipated, primarily for how it will respond to that suggestion and others from the synod fathers.  

Bruni’s Jan. 13 statement also argued that on the topic of how priestly celibacy fits into the general work of the Amazon synod, Pope Francis is less interested in “this or that other intra-ecclesiastical point” as he is on the synod’s “diagnoses” of problems in the pastoral, cultural, social, and ecological dimensions.

At the final session of the Synod on the Pan-Amazonian region Oct. 26, 2019, Pope Francis said he was pleased “that we did not fall prisoners of these selective groups, who of the synod want to see only what has been decided on this or that other intra-ecclesiastical point.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman’s hand [Video]Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman’s hand

“I apologize for the bad example yesterday … sometimes even I lose patience,” Pope Francis apologized after slapping a woman’s hand while greeting pilgrims at the Vatican

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:49Published

Pope Francis Apologises For Slapping Woman’s Hand [Video]Pope Francis Apologises For Slapping Woman’s Hand

Pope Francis has apologised after he had a difficult encounter with a pilgrim on New Year’s Eve at the Vatican. While the pontiff greeted the large crowd a woman reached out and grabbed his hand,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis to diplomats: Polarization hurts the poor

Vatican City, Jan 9, 2020 / 05:00 am (CNA).- In his annual address to diplomats Thursday, Pope Francis stressed that solidarity is needed in 2020 to overcome...
CNA

Pope Francis: It is beautiful when babies cry at Mass

Vatican City, Jan 12, 2020 / 04:30 am (CNA).- Pope Francis baptized 32 babies in the Sistine Chapel Sunday, telling parents not to worry if their children cry at...
CNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.