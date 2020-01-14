Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Northern Ireland

CNA Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Belfast, Northern Ireland, Jan 13, 2020 / 05:00 pm (CNA).- Same-sex marriage is now legal in Northern Ireland, after a deadline set by the UK Parliament Westminster in July 2019 passed without the province forming a government. 

Prior to January 13, same-sex marriages that occurred outside of Northern Ireland were not recnogized, nor could same-sex couples receive a marriage certificate. Now, both same-sex and opposite-sex couples are able to enter a civil partnernship, something that was previously only available to same-sex couples. 

Presently, same-sex couples in Northern Ireland who have established a civil partnership will not be able to change that designation to a marriage, although this may happen in the future. The Northern Ireland Office in Westminster will also look into the role, if any, churches will have to play in same-sex marriages. 

Northern Ireland’s devolved government, known as the Stormont Assembly, was suspended in January 2017, and was reconstituted on January 11, 2020, but too late to prevent the new law coming in to force. 

During the time the government was suspended, members of parliament in Westminster moved to introduce legislation that would automatically make both abortion and same-sex marriage legal in the province if the devolved assembly was not reconviened by October 21, 2019. 

Although part of the United Kingdom, abortion and same-sex marriage had never been legal in Northern Ireland until this time. The Stormont Assembly opted not to recognize same-sex marriages in 2014, when the remainder of the United Kingdom legalized the practice. 

The Republic of Ireland voted to legalize same-sex marriage in May 2015. That vote did not apply to the six counties that compose Northern Ireland. 

Law in Northern Ireland requires that married couples state their intent to marry four weeks--28 days--before the marriage can occur. This means that the first legal same-sex wedding in Northern Ireland will likely happen the second week of February. 

The new laws brought to Northern Ireland without the direct input of Northern Irish lawmakers have proved to be controversial. 

Carla Lockhart, a Member of Parliament for a Northern Irish constituency, urged the House of Commons last Wednesday that the Westminster law dealing with abortion provision in the region be repealed so that the local government can legislate on the topic.

“I want today to make the point to this House, on behalf of the many thousands of people across Northern Ireland who take a pro-life stance, that we want to repeal section 9 with immediate effect and allow for the Northern Ireland Assembly to debate, discuss and evidence-gather on this emotive issue,” Lockhart said Jan. 8 during her maiden speech in the House.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock 01:46

 Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnson lauds return of Northern Ireland parliament [Video]Johnson lauds return of Northern Ireland parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the efforts of Northern Ireland's political parties in getting its government restarted and remains confident of a tariff-free trade deal with EU.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly [Video]Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly

Stormont's first and deputy first ministers have been appointed after powersharing returned to Northern Ireland. DUP leader Arlene Foster resumes the first minister role she lost when the last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This breathtaking photo of a lesbian couple in Derry shows how important same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland really is

A powerful photo of a lesbian couple on their wedding day in Derry, Northern Ireland has gone viral after same-sex marriage finally became legal in the territory...
PinkNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCatholic Culture

Northern Ireland emergency department waiting times triple over Christmas

Northern Ireland emergency department waiting times triple over ChristmasWaiting times at Northern Ireland's hospitals emergency departments tripled over Christmas compared to the same period last year.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •ReutersIndependent

Tweets about this

Hannasplanet

Hanna RT @cnalive: Northern Ireland’s devolved government, known as the Stormont Assembly, was suspended in January 2017, and was reconstituted o… 1 hour ago

GessKay75

Gesilyn RT @people: Same-Sex Marriage Becomes Legal in Northern Ireland: 'It's a Good Day' https://t.co/RZqhCTYR0J 1 hour ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #Catholic #WordNews via cnalive Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Northern Ireland --… https://t.co/AsuObSyoGl 1 hour ago

Worldcatholicn1

Worldcatholicnews Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Northern Ireland https://t.co/VrBI1cJeB8 https://t.co/Lvs6iUvMj3 2 hours ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency Northern Ireland’s devolved government, known as the Stormont Assembly, was suspended in January 2017, and was reco… https://t.co/sdWPh22Ydu 2 hours ago

TizianosBoyATRL

Jonathan 🏳️‍🌈 RT @NewsDeclan: FIVE years ago I made this documentary for @BBCNewsbeat. 🚨Today it becomes officially OUT-OF-DATE as same***marriage be… 2 hours ago

tacocarebear

Christine Same***marriage becomes legal in Northern Ireland on ##EarpNow day. Coincidence or @emtothea's plan to concur… https://t.co/gigO8VPeEz 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.