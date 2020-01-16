Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump admin announces rules to allow equal access to grants for religious groups

CNA Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C., Jan 16, 2020 / 03:55 pm (CNA).- The White House announced new rules from nine federal agencies Thursday to help ensure that religious groups have equal access to public benefit programs.

On Jan. 16, Religious Freedom Day, President Donald Trump announced the rules “to protect religious freedom” throughout his administration. Nine federal agencies issued proposed regulations to allow religious institutions equal access to government grants.

The agencies were the Departments of Justice, Agriculture, Labor, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Education, Housing and Urban Development, and Veterans’ Affairs, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“From its opening pages, the story of America has been rooted in the truth that all men and women are endowed with the right to follow their conscience, worship freely, and live in accordance with their convictions,” President Trump stated in his Proclamation on Religious Freedom Day, 2020.
“On Religious Freedom Day, we honor the foundational link between freedom and faith in our country and reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the religious liberty of all Americans.”

The regulations seek to ensure that federal government social service programs are administered in line with the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, so that religious groups are not barred simply on account of their religious status.

The rules were issued in light of the Supreme Court’s 2017 Trinity Lutheran decision, which decided that a church property couldn’t be barred from a state renovation program simply on account of its religious affiliation.

In addition, a memo from the Office of Management and Budget states that the federal agencies themselves would be required to ensure that state recipients are also respecting the First Amendment and not discriminating against religious organizations when administering federal grants.

Currently, 37 states have some form of “Blaine Amendments,” many of them passed during a time of anti-Catholic vitriol to forbid public funding of “sectarian” institutions. The law at the heart of the Trinity Lutheran case was an amendment to Missouri’s Constitution modeled after the Blaine Amendment. The amendments are currently supported as a means of strict separation of church and state.

The president of Alliance Defending Freedom, Michael Farris, stated Thursday that “We affirm the administration’s proposed rules designed to ensure that the government doesn’t treat religious individuals and organizations as second-class to secular institutions.”

One of the nine agencies to issue regulations on Thursday, the Education Department also said it would publish new guidance on prayer in public schools, to improve the reporting process of any violations of a student’s right to prayer at the state and local levels.

“Our actions today will protect the constitutional rights of students, teachers, and faith-based institutions," said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“The Department’s efforts will level the playing field between religious and non-religious organizations competing for federal grants, as well as protect First Amendment freedoms on campus and the religious liberty of faith-based institutions.”

Trump held an event in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon to mark the release of the updated prayer guidance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump courts religious groups with rules that worry LGBTQ groups

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump unveiled a slew of rule proposals Thursday intended to expand the ability of religious groups to get federal money and to...
Seattle Times

Trump to underline his support for school prayer, religious freedom

"This places religious student groups on equal footing with secular student groups at public institutions of higher education,” said an administration...
Politico

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Worldcatholicn1

Worldcatholicnews Trump admin announces rules to allow equal access to grants for religious groups https://t.co/668jmFUa1L https://t.co/xXgchsixdZ 37 minutes ago

joker101Iloveit

Michelle RT @cnalive: On Jan. 16, #ReligiousFreedomDay , President Donald Trump announced the rules “to protect religious freedom” throughout his ad… 38 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #Catholic #WordNews via cnalive Trump admin announces rules to allow equal access to grants for religious gr… https://t.co/XG1Qag36Mt 46 minutes ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency On Jan. 16, #ReligiousFreedomDay , President Donald Trump announced the rules “to protect religious freedom” throug… https://t.co/JqTVP3Qk1V 1 hour ago

IamSamSmith

Sam Smith The Trump admin. announced several new rules and memos designed to promote religious freedom by rolling back "discr… https://t.co/cDMdCrC122 2 hours ago

cballardnews

Caroline Ballard RT @SonjaHutson: Wow. What a day in #utpol -@GHughesUtah announces bid for Governor -@GovHerbert releases budget proposal -@SenMikeLee con… 1 week ago

SonjaHutson

Sonja Hutson Wow. What a day in #utpol -@GHughesUtah announces bid for Governor -@GovHerbert releases budget proposal -… https://t.co/TyNIP8r9rt 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.