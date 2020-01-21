Global  

Cardinal Turkson urges World Economic Forum to address climate change (@CardinalTurkson)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
As the 2020 World Economic Forum opened in Davos, Switzerland, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development tweeted, “Official opening of World Economic Forum = today. Climate crisis will stall events. Governments found money to prevent collapse of banks. Why can’t we find resources to prevent & stop climate crisis?”
