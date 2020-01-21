Cardinal Turkson urges World Economic Forum to address climate change (@CardinalTurkson)
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () As the 2020 World Economic Forum opened in Davos, Switzerland, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development tweeted, “Official opening of World Economic Forum = today. Climate crisis will stall events. Governments found money to prevent collapse of banks. Why can’t we find resources to prevent & stop climate crisis?”
