More than 67,000 Austrian Catholics left the Church last year (SIR)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The Austrian Catholic bishops’ conference reports that 67,583 people formally left the Catholic Church in 2019. That number is a 15% increase from the previous year’s total.
