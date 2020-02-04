Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > California university reaches settlement with Students for Life in discrimination suit

California university reaches settlement with Students for Life in discrimination suit

CNA Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
, Feb 5, 2020 / 12:40 am (CNA).- A California state university has this week agreed to revise its policies and pay more than $240,000 in fees after a federal court last summer found that the university had discriminated against a student pro-life group and had used mandatory student fees to fund only university-favored views.

In 2017, legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a lawsuit on behalf of the pro-life student group Students for Life, after California State University–San Marcos denied the group access to funding paid for by mandatory student fees that should have been available to all student groups.

According to ADF, CSU-San Marcos has more than 100 student groups but has been discriminatory in distributing funding to those groups. In the 2016-2017 academic year, the university gave the Gender Equity Center and the LGBQTA Pride Center a combined total of $296,498, or 57 times what the other student groups were granted, which was less than $6,000.

The issue came to light in the 2016-207 school year when Students for Life was denied $500 to fund a visiting pro-life speaker, University of North Carolina–Wilmington Professor Mike Adams, who was to give a talk on “Abortion and Human Equality.” The group members had paid the same mandatory student activity fees required of all students.

Students for Life of America is the largest pro-life student group in the U.S., with more than 1,225 student groups on high school and college campuses throughout the country.

In 2019, a California district court ruled against CSU-San Marcos’ “back room deliberations” that determined how to distribute student group funds, and directed the university to reach an agreement with Students for Life about amendments to their policies. These changes, which will be applied to all 23 schools in the California State University system, will be made so that the policies comply with the state constitution’s viewpoint-neutrality requirement for universities.

“Public universities should encourage all students to participate in the free exchange of ideas, not create elaborate and secretive funding schemes to fund their favorite groups while excluding opposing views from equal access,” ADF Legal Counsel Caleb Dalton said in a statement.

“The university system’s policy changes don’t simply benefit our clients but also benefit any student with a minority viewpoint and every citizen who cares about dialogue and intellectual freedom within our public colleges and university communities,” he added.

ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer said in a statement that the changes to the university system’s policies will “better align with the ‘inclusiveness’ and ‘individual and cultural diversity’ it touts within its community.”

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, praised the student leaders on campus at CSU-San Marcos for standing up for their rights.

“Pro-life students should have every opportunity available to them that pro-abortion students have,” she said in a statement, “and anything less is a failure on the part of the university to abide by the First Amendment.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: California May Pause Student Fitness Tests Due To Bullying

California May Pause Student Fitness Tests Due To Bullying 00:37

 The governor of California wants to pause physical education tests for students over concerns with bullying and discrimination. Curtis Silva reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Student-teacher dismissed over Black History Month assignment [Video]Student-teacher dismissed over Black History Month assignment

A student-teacher was let go from her teaching role after giving her class an assignment that upset several parents. The student-teacher, who remains unnamed, was a Black female student at Vanderbilt..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:25Published

University Student Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Caught-On-Video Rant in Classroom [Video]University Student Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Caught-On-Video Rant in Classroom

A 21-year-old Chapman University student was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault and vandalism following a racist and homophobic caught-on-video rant that ended with him stomping..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California may pause student fitness tests due to bullying

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The governor of California wants to pause physical education tests for students over concerns with bullying and discrimination....
Seattle Times

University of California report says UC should keep SATs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A highly anticipated report from a University of California faculty task force is recommending that the prestigious 10-campus public...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThinkFirst6

thinkfirst RT @ionainstitute: California university reaches settlement with prolife student group in discrimination suit https://t.co/zi59UR6Ho7 1 day ago

ionainstitute

Iona Institute California university reaches settlement with prolife student group in discrimination suit https://t.co/zi59UR6Ho7 1 day ago

IFRL

IFRL The University of California will pay over $240,000 in fees after reaching a settlement with Students for Life for… https://t.co/0hFH7HRMQd 4 days ago

BanRomulanbirds

Deplorable Lex Lothar 214782 Dorsey Limited California university reaches settlement with Students for Life in discrimination suit https://t.co/SmZzOpqlI7 5 days ago

RoseGeorossi

Rose Rossi RT @EWTNProLife: “Pro-life students should have every opportunity available to them that pro-abortion students have and anything less is a… 5 days ago

TheNAtop100

The National Advocates California University Reaches Settlement with Students for Life in Discrimination Suit https://t.co/eyZ81JPrGJ 6 days ago

Hannasplanet

Hanna RT @NCRegister: “Pro-life students should have every opportunity available to them that pro-abortion students have...and anything less is a… 6 days ago

Edgardo78151527

Edgardo Ramirez California University Reaches Settlement with Students for Life in Discrimination Suit https://t.co/pJY8z2TDRz #NCRegister 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.