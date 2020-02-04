Background: World Day of the Sick (CWN)

Global  

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
February 11 is the 28th World Day of the Sick, a commemoration instituted by Pope St. John Paul II. The World Day of the Sick takes place each year on the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes
