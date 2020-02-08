Sri Lanka's new government fosters Buddhist nationalism (Christian Solidarity Worldwide)

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister, who are brothers, “have a reputation for emboldening and exacerbating Buddhist nationalism and intolerance, which has historically led to the systematic intimidation, harassment and attack of religious minorities,” according to the report. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 22.8 million (map). Sri Lanka is 68% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 9% Muslim, and 9% Christian. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015. 👓 View full article

