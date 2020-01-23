Global  

Coronavirus prompts Korean archbishop to cancel Ash Wednesday services (UCANews)

Catholic Culture Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Archbishop Thaddeus Cho Hwan-Kii of Daegu, Korea, has announced that Ash Wednesday services will be cancelled because of the threat of the coronavirus. The archbishop directed that for three weeks, there are to be no public gatherings—including Masses—at churches in his jurisdiction.
