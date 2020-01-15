Nigeria's bishops ask faithful to wear black on Ash Wednesday (Vatican News)

Global  

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Wearing black on Ash Wednesday is “a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes,” according to the report. On Ash Wednesday, Nigerian Catholics are also invited to take part in a procession against “the repeated barbaric executions of Christians by the Boko Haram insurgents and the incessant cases of kidnapping for ransom linked to the same group.”
As coronavirus speads, Philippine bishops advise sprinkling ashes on Ash Wednesday (Archdiocese of Manila)

"On Ash Wednesday, during the Imposition of Ashes, ashes can be imposed on the faithful by dropping or sprinkling a small portion of blessed ash on the crown...
Catholic Culture


