Canadian bishops shocked, appalled by report on Jean Vanier's abusive relationships (CCCB)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Investigators reported that Jean Vanier (1928-2019), founder of L’Arche, initiated abusive and manipulative relations with six non-disabled women. Jean Vanier was the son of Georges Vanier (1888-1967), a highly respected Catholic who served as the nation’s Governor General.
