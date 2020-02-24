Asia Bibi seeks asylum in France (AP)

Global  

Catholic Culture Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Asia Bibi is the Catholic woman who was jailed from 2009 to 2018 in Pakistan on an unsupported charge of blasphemy against Islam. She now lives in an undisclosed location in Canada.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi seeks asylum in France

Pak Supreme Court overturned her conviction in a blasphemy case in 2018
Hindu

Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi asks France for political asylum

Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who spent years on death row after a 2010 conviction of blasphemy, said Monday that she was seeking political asylum...
France 24

