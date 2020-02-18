Ukrainian Catholic leader emphasizes importance of communion with the papacy (Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church)

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

“Staying in a complete unity with the Bishop of Rome as [an] Eastern Church, the UGCC feels its mission to witness to the Orthodox world that the unity with Peter neither restricts nor takes anything from us,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, during a lecture at the Angelicum in Rome. 👓 View full article

