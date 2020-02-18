Ukrainian Catholic leader emphasizes importance of communion with the papacy (Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church)

Global  

Catholic Culture Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
“Staying in a complete unity with the Bishop of Rome as [an] Eastern Church, the UGCC feels its mission to witness to the Orthodox world that the unity with Peter neither restricts nor takes anything from us,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, during a lecture at the Angelicum in Rome.
 The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lansing is hosting their 50th Interfaith Day. This year, representatives will speak about how Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Jewish, Protestant, Muslim, and the high faiths have changed and adapted to today's modern times.

