Vatican opens archives on Pope Pius XII (Vatican News)
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () In March 2019, Pope Francis ordered the opening of the Vatican’s archives from the pontificate of Venerable Pius XII (1939-58). Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Archives, said recently that 85 scholars have requested access to these archives, and that authorization has been granted to all 85.
The Vatican will on March 2 open up its archives on the wartime pontificate of Pius XII to allow scholars to probe accusations that he turned a blind eye to the Holocaust, but they will find he helped Jews behind the scenes, Holy See officials say. Francesca Lynagh reports.