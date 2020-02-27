Vatican opens archives on Pope Pius XII (Vatican News)

Global  

Vatican opens archives on Pope Pius XII

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
In March 2019, Pope Francis ordered the opening of the Vatican’s archives from the pontificate of Venerable Pius XII (1939-58). Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Archives, said recently that 85 scholars have requested access to these archives, and that authorization has been granted to all 85.
A look inside the Vatican's secret wartime archives of Pope Pius XII

A look inside the Vatican's secret wartime archives of Pope Pius XII 01:06

 The Vatican will on March 2 open up its archives on the wartime pontificate of Pius XII to allow scholars to probe accusations that he turned a blind eye to the Holocaust, but they will find he helped Jews behind the scenes, Holy See officials say. Francesca Lynagh reports.

