Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Pope urges priests to bring Eucharist to sick during Italy coronavirus quarantine

Pope urges priests to bring Eucharist to sick during Italy coronavirus quarantine

Catholic Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis prayed that priests 'have the courage to go out and go to the sick, bringing the strength of the Word of God and the Eucharist'

The post Pope urges priests to bring Eucharist to sick during Italy coronavirus quarantine appeared first on Catholic Herald.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope, conducting mass alone, urges priests to minister to coronarivus sick

Pope Francis is urging priests to "have the courage" to go out to visit those sick from the coronavirus, even though Italy has imposed a nationwide lockdown to...
CBC.ca

Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy

Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing via video to prevent crowds from gathering in Vatican City as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.The...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.