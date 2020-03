Pope Francis prayed that priests 'have the courage to go out and go to the sick, bringing the strength of the Word of God and the Eucharist'The post Pope urges priests to bring Eucharist to sick during Italy coronavirus quarantine appeared first on Catholic Herald.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Pope, conducting mass alone, urges priests to minister to coronarivus sick Pope Francis is urging priests to "have the courage" to go out to visit those sick from the coronavirus, even though Italy has imposed a nationwide lockdown to...

CBC.ca 2 hours ago



Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing via video to prevent crowds from gathering in Vatican City as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.The...

FOXNews.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this