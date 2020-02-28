Global  

Pell’s lawyers make final case in High Court appeal

Catholic Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The legal team for Cardinal George Pell have laid out their case for appeal before Australia’s High Court

News video: Australia court hears final appeal in Pell sex abuse case

Australia court hears final appeal in Pell sex abuse case 01:54

 Former Vatican treasurer under Pope Francis is the highest-ranking Catholic official convicted of child sex crimes.

Australia’s High Court hears what may be Pell’s last appeal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse took his appeal to Australia’s highest court Wednesday in potentially...
Judges took 'terribly damaging wrong route' in Pell ruling, High Court told

Victoria’s Court of Appeal embarked on a “terribly damaging wrong route’’ by requiring Cardinal George Pell to prove it was impossible for him to have...
RT @breeadail: #BREAKING: Cardinal George Pell's lawyers make final case in Australian High Court appeal

Amidst all the health fears, financial uncertainties of the Coronavirus, let's remember to pray for Cardinal Pell's freedom

Cardinal Pell's lawyers make final case in High Court appeal

Pell's lawyers make final case in High Court appeal

In the first day of Cardinal Pell's appeal to Australia's high court, Pell's lawyers focused on the "reasonable doubt" they say should have been applied

Pell's lawyers make final case in High Court appeal

