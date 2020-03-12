Global  

Seattle archdiocese suspends all public Masses amid coronavirus pandemic

Catholic Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Archdiocese of Seattle will indefinitely suspend public Masses in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left at least 31 dead in Washington

Archdiocese of Seattle suspends all public Masses (Archdiocese of Seattle)

Archbishop Paul Etienne discussed his decision in a seven-minute video.
