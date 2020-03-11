Max Wilfred Brooks RT @MTBlack2567: One silver lining from the cancellation of GaryCon is that there is talk of moving some of the presentations and games onl… 2 hours ago M.T. Black One silver lining from the cancellation of GaryCon is that there is talk of moving some of the presentations and ga… https://t.co/mIzZGws62l 7 hours ago Glen Kraig There’s a silver lining to the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day parades https://t.co/OdwmMQlpvj 17 hours ago Jody Ŧ @LubbockElitist 😳. Looks as though a LOT more cases are coming. One slight “silver” lining is per capital. We have… https://t.co/6r5PG8ymOp 18 hours ago Kevin Stahlecker Current events are causing a real suckfest for a lot of people, but we found a bit of silver lining. We were able t… https://t.co/nB1iFMjVwd 1 day ago RooksBailey The cancellation of so-called #marchmadness2020 shows you that there can be a silver lining to a global health crisis. 2 days ago Daniel Millimet his cancellation of prior pandemic response teams and attempts to cut CDC and other public health funds seemed went… https://t.co/iKh7i6qGW5 3 days ago Faddast Gump! @NumbersMuncher Right there with you. Weak silver lining in that it’s just a postponement (got burned by the Raleig… https://t.co/6uLSoT3arZ 4 days ago