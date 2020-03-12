Global  

Archdiocese of Washington, DC, suspends public Masses, closes Catholic schools (Catholic Standard)

Friday, 13 March 2020
“We are profoundly saddened that we are not able to celebrate our sacraments as a community for the time being, but we know Christ remains with us at all times – specifically in times of worry like this,” said Archbishop Wilton Gregory.
News video: Chicago Archdiocese Closes All Catholic Schools, Suspends Public Mass Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Chicago Archdiocese Closes All Catholic Schools, Suspends Public Mass Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:29

 The Archdiocese of Chicago announced the closure of all Catholic schools due to the threat of coronavirus.

In Seattle, public Masses suspended, but prayer and ministry continue

Seattle, Wash., Mar 12, 2020 / 01:20 pm (CNA).- The Archdiocese of Seattle has suspended public Masses and closed some Catholic schools, but priests in the...
CNA

