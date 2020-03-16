Global  

Italian bishop hospitalized with coronavirus; priest dies of the disease (Avennire (Italian))

Catholic Culture Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Msgr. Vincenzo Rini, 75, a priest of the Diocese of Cremona who was active in Italian Catholic journalism organizations, is the first Italian priest to die of COVID-19. His bishop—Bishop Antonio Napolioni, 62—has tested positive for the disease and has been hospitalized.
