Public Masses suspended in all 50 states (Our Sunday Visitor)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
By March 18 at 10:30 PM, 176 of the 177 Latin-rite dioceses in the United States had suspended the public celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass (with a handful permitting rare exceptions); public Masses are still being celebrated in the Diocese of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands. According to the report, the Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter has also suspended the public celebration of the Mass, as have 8 of the 18 Eastern Catholic eparchies. The Archdiocese for the Military Services has left the decision to the base commander.
