ACLU sues 'sanctuary cities for the unborn' (The Federalist) Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Seven communities in east Texas—Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary, and Wells—have approved abortion bans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this