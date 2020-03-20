Global  

'Do not be afraid,' Pope says in new interview (Vatican Insider)

Catholic Culture Friday, 20 March 2020
“God supports us in many ways,” Pope Francis told journalist Domenico Agasso, Jr. in a phone interview. “God gives us strength and closeness; in the same way He did with the disciples who asked for help in the storm. Or when He gave His hand to Pietro who was drowning.”
