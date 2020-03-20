St. Joseph entered into God's mystery, Pope preaches (Vatican News)

Global  

Catholic Culture Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Seven years after his installation as Supreme Pastor of the Universal Church, Pope Francis celebrated his St. Joseph’s Day Mass in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae (video). During his homily, he asked whether members of the Church, including popes, are “capable of entering into the mystery, or do they need to be in control through rules and regulations which defend them against what they cannot control? When the Church loses the possibility of entering into the mystery, she loses the ability to adore.”
