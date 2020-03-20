Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Pope Francis prays for doctors, says recovery will be like post-war rebuilding

Pope Francis prays for doctors, says recovery will be like post-war rebuilding

Catholic Herald Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
For Italians under lockdown, it is clear that it's going to be a long slog

The post Pope Francis prays for doctors, says recovery will be like post-war rebuilding appeared first on Catholic Herald.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness [Video]

Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness

Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness The penitential mass was meant to mark the beginning of Lent. The nature of the 82-year-old pope's illness was not released by the Vatican. The pope..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
Zelenskiy asks pope to help win release of prisoners of war [Video]

Zelenskiy asks pope to help win release of prisoners of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Pope Francis on Saturday and asked the pontiff for help to win release of prisoners of war held by Russia and Russian-backed separatists.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis prays for those fearful because of coronavirus

The Pope asked the Lord for help in bearing these worries The post Pope Francis prays for those fearful because of coronavirus appeared first on Catholic...
Catholic Herald Also reported by •CNACatholic Culture

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarahgr24873070

sarahgrace RT @saltandlighttv: Pope Francis prays for all the doctors and nurses who have died due to the #CoronaVirus pandemic. Together, we pray. 🙏@… 12 hours ago

anonrc

rachel campbell RT @MaghullGeorgeRC: #PopeFrancis prays with immense gratitude and respect for medical staff and even priests who have died as a result of… 1 day ago

botelhofabio

FB $botelho [email protected] RT @CatholicSat: At the start of Mass this morning, Pope Francis again prays for the sick of #coronavirus, adding "I have heard that many d… 1 day ago

saltandlighttv

Salt + Light Media Pope Francis prays for all the doctors and nurses who have died due to the #CoronaVirus pandemic. Together, we pray… https://t.co/VhHsMhRhnd 2 days ago

MaghullGeorgeRC

Saint George's Maghull #PopeFrancis prays with immense gratitude and respect for medical staff and even priests who have died as a result… https://t.co/rBBQyrb5tE 2 days ago

pope_francis_rc

Pope Francis' Quotes 24th March >> (@RomeReports) #PopeFrancis #Pope Francis prays during Holy Mass at Casa Santa Marta on Tuesday, Four… https://t.co/5DWha3YpGD 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.