Pope Francis calls Christians to prayer for end to coronavirus pandemic

Catholic Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis has asked leaders of all the world’s Christian confessions to join with all the faithful in reciting the Lord’s Prayer today — Thursday, March 25th, the Feast of …

News video: Pope Francis calls for prayer amid coronavirus crisis

Pope Francis calls for prayer amid coronavirus crisis 02:06

 Pope Francis called for worldwide prayer to tackle the coronavirus crisis in his Angelus message on Sunday. Emer McCarthy reports.

