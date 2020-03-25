Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Russian Orthodox patriarch approves liturgical prayers against coronavirus (Moscow Patriarchate)

Russian Orthodox patriarch approves liturgical prayers against coronavirus (Moscow Patriarchate)

Catholic Culture Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
“O Lord our God, enter not into judgment with Thy servants and save us from the disastrous epidemic coming onto us,” reads one prayer. “Have mercy on us, Thy lowly and unworthy servants who in repentance, with fervent faith and broken heart, prostrate ourselves before Thee, O God, merciful and ordaining every good change, and trust in Thy mercy.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.