Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > 'COVID-19 knows no borders': Pope Francis calls for global ceasefire

'COVID-19 knows no borders': Pope Francis calls for global ceasefire

CNA Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Vatican City, Mar 29, 2020 / 06:00 am (CNA).- Pope Francis appealed for a global ceasefire on Sunday as countries work to defend their populations from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The current emergency of COVID-19 … knows no borders,” Pope Francis said March 29 in his Angelus broadcast.

The pope urged nations in conflict to respond to an appeal made by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on March 23 for an “immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world” to “focus together on the true fight of our lives,” the “battle” against the coronavirus.

The pope said: “I invite everyone to follow up by stopping all forms of war hostility, promoting the creation of corridors for humanitarian aid, openness to diplomacy, attention to those in a situation of greater vulnerability.”

“Conflicts are not resolved through war,” he added. “It is necessary to overcome antagonism and differences through dialogue and a constructive search for peace.”

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the coronavirus has now spread to more than 180 countries.

The UN Secretary General said that a global ceasefire would “help create corridors for life-saving aid” and “bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.” He pointed out that refugee camps and people with existing health conditions are most at risk of suffering “devastating losses.”

Guterres appealed in particular to those fighting in Yemen to end hostilities, as UN humanitarian advocates fear the potentially devastating consequences of a Yemeni COVID-19 outbreak because the country already faces a significant humanitarian crisis.

Both the Saudi-led forces and Iran-aligned Houthi movement fighting in Yemen both responded to the UN appeal for a ceasefire on March 25, according to Reuters.

“The joint commitment against the pandemic can lead everyone to recognize our need to strengthen fraternal bonds as members of a single family,” Pope Francis said.

The pope also appealed for government authorities to be sensitive to the vulnerability of prisoners during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I read an official memo from the Human Rights Commission that talks about the problem of overcrowded prisons, which could become a tragedy,” he said.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet issued a warning on March 25 about the potentially devastating effects COVID-19 could have in overcrowded prisons and immigrant detention centers around the world.

“In many countries, detention facilities are overcrowded, in some cases dangerously so. People are often held in unhygienic conditions and health services are inadequate or even non-existent. Physical distancing and self-isolation in such conditions are practically impossible,” Bachelet said.

“With outbreaks of the disease, and an increasing number of deaths, already reported in prisons and other institutions in an expanding number of countries, authorities should act now to prevent further loss of life among detainees and staff,” she said.

The High Commissioner also appealed for governments to release political prisoners and to implement health measures in other facilities where people are confined together, such as mental health facilities, nursing homes, and orphanages.

“At this moment my thoughts go in a special way to all people who suffer the vulnerability of being forced to live in a group,” Pope Francis said.

“I ask the authorities to be sensitive to this serious problem and to take the necessary measures to avoid future tragedies," he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

duanekloeppleGK

Duane Kloepple RT @cnalive: "I invite everyone to follow up by stopping all forms of war hostility, promoting the creation of corridors for humanitarian a… 59 seconds ago

RC_Employment

Catholic Recruitment ‘COVID-19 knows no borders’: Pope Francis calls for global ceasefire https://t.co/8N92Q3e8P0 10 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms 'COVID-19 knows no borders': Pope Francis calls for global ceasefirehttps://feedproxy.google.com/~r/catholicnewsagen… https://t.co/2LCm59DErQ 46 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #VaticanCityNews via cnalive 'COVID-19 knows no borders': Pope Francis calls for global ceasefire -… https://t.co/frvPu8C7fA 47 minutes ago

ToddCatholic

Todd Huff♥CATHOLIC I LOVE YOU JESUS 'COVID-19 knows no borders': Pope Francis calls for global ceasefire https://t.co/Erafk4rmW1 SEARCH FOR TRUTH 51 minutes ago

Worldcatholicn1

Worldcatholicnews ‘COVID-19 knows no borders’: Pope Francis calls for global ceasefire https://t.co/AMfPc29WGa https://t.co/4zMabvHstt 56 minutes ago

rahah_ghazali

Rahah Ghazali 🇲🇾💯 Coronavirus ‘knows no borders’: Pope Francis calls for global ceasefire https://t.co/8luwHgfuST 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.