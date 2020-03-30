Global  

British government changes mind again, allows women to take abortion pills at home

Catholic Herald Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The British government has apparently changed its position for the third time in less than a week and allowed chemical abortions to be completed entirely at home after telephone or video consultation.

