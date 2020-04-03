Congolese cardinal criticizes nation's president for postponing total lockdown (Fides)

Global  

Catholic Culture Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
“In our opinion, only a total blockade is able to slow down the spread of this terrible epidemic,” said Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, OFM Cap, of Kinshasa. “In order for this total blockade to be truly effective, it must be accompanied by emergency humanitarian measures, that is, make basic food available to the least privileged, provide free water and electricity, and fight speculation on prices.”
