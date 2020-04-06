'Behold my servant, whom I uphold': Pope, on Palm Sunday, preaches on Christ's betrayal and abandonment (Vatican Press Office)

Global  

Catholic Culture Monday, 6 April 2020
Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass (video, booklet) without a congregation in St. Peter’s Basilica.
 Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday. The Holy Father urged people living through the coronavirus pandemic to be less concerned with what they lack but how they can ease the suffering of others. The service kicked off Holy Week events...

