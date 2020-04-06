'Behold my servant, whom I uphold': Pope, on Palm Sunday, preaches on Christ's betrayal and abandonment (Vatican Press Office)

Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday. The Holy Father urged people living through the coronavirus pandemic to be less concerned with what they lack but how they can ease the suffering of others. The service kicked off Holy Week events...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Catholic Culture CWN: 'Behold my servant, whom I uphold': Pope, on Palm Sunday, preaches on Christ's betrayal and abandonment (Vatic… https://t.co/HNUnz7WH9Q 48 minutes ago
Princess Isobel Aura Behold my servant, the little golden saint, whom I uphold with wisdom, discernments & visions;I have put my Spirit… https://t.co/vFrGtyw9gD 4 hours ago
Engr. A “Behold, My Servant, whom I uphold; My chosen one in whom My soul delights. I have put My Spirit upon Him; He will… https://t.co/W7pyrZc3mX 6 hours ago
NicolexEve May we reach out to those who are suffering and those most in need. May we not be concerned about what we lack, but… https://t.co/4lhyBSEj7t 14 hours ago
the hows of duday May we not be concerned about what we lack but let us think about the good we can do for others. "Behold my servant… https://t.co/Bf0fxfC7y0 17 hours ago
Shannon Kiepke ““Behold, My Servant, whom I uphold; My chosen one in whom My soul delights. I have put My Spirit upon Him; He will… https://t.co/xF7ruFXZDJ 23 hours ago
@Akanfe1 Let go spiritual tonight.... What the u understand by the word.... "Behold my servant whom I uphold"....? 2 days ago
Cody Sikes Isaiah 42:1 (ESV)
Behold my servant, whom I uphold, my chosen, in whom my soul delights; I have put my Spirit upon… https://t.co/FI5IIyGLik 2 days ago