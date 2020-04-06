“#PrayForBoris”: PM admitted to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, the government has announced. The prime minister revealed on Friday 27 March that he had tested positive …



The post “#PrayForBoris”: PM admitted to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen appeared first on Catholic Herald. 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 5 hours ago Boris Johnson in intensive care: The key questions 01:54 The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will "deputise where necessary", a Number 10 spokesman said.

