“#PrayForBoris”: PM admitted to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, the government has announced. The prime minister revealed on Friday 27 March that he had tested positive …
