“#PrayForBoris”: PM admitted to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Catholic Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, the government has announced. The prime minister revealed on Friday 27 March that he had tested positive …

The post “#PrayForBoris”: PM admitted to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen appeared first on Catholic Herald.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson in intensive care: The key questions

Boris Johnson in intensive care: The key questions 01:54

 The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary”, a Number 10 spokesman said.

